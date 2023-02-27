EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police are looking for a St. Louis man in connection with the death of a man earlier this month. Nico Wiley is charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Bryan Campbell, 37, of St. Louis. The death happened on February 4 outside a home in the 600 block of North 22nd Street in East St. Louis, IL.

Wiley is considered armed and dangerous. Police warn that you should not approach him.

Call Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477 or visit STLRCS.org. Witnesses can remain anonymous.