ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Police are actively searching for a missing 60-year-old woman near Mascoutah, Illinois. Her family found her car at Silver Creek Preserve around 7 pm Monday in the parking lot but they have not heard from her since noon.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Tracy L. Gray, who has dark brown hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a sleeveless top and blue jean shorts.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, and they are using drones to search the area. Police said there’s no foul play suspected.

An ambulance has been dispatched to the Silver Creek Preservation area.

If anyone with additional information please call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 825-2051.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.