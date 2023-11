CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police are searching for two people of interest in a Thanksgiving murder.

They are looking for Scorian Johnson Jr. of Granite City and Michael Hunter of Belleville. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Two teenagers were shot inside a stolen car one week ago on Adele Street in Cahokia Heights. One teen died from his injuries.

The Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.