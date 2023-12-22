MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle involved in a police pursuit early Friday morning in the metro east.

Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle that crashed on northbound I-255 just before Illinois One-11, a little before 3:00 a.m. After the crash, the people in the car took off running.

The officers told our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, that they had not yet captured any suspects. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.