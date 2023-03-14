Sherkia Jointer is a person of interest in a recent homicide in Washington Park, Illinois. (Courtesy: Illinois State Police)

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Investigators are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Washington Park father of seven.

Alphonso Davis was found shot to death on the front porch of his home in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street around 8 a.m. on March 2. Davis, 39, was an employee of the city’s Public Works Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Illinois State Police was called in to investigate the shooting.

Authorities have identified Sherkia Jointer as a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Jointer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ISP at 618-402-5979 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.