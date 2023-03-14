WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Investigators are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Washington Park father of seven.
Alphonso Davis was found shot to death on the front porch of his home in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street around 8 a.m. on March 2. Davis, 39, was an employee of the city’s Public Works Department.
The Illinois State Police was called in to investigate the shooting.
Authorities have identified Sherkia Jointer as a person of interest in the investigation.
Anyone with information on Jointer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ISP at 618-402-5979 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.