EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.

In a message to parents via Facebook, district officials noted that the gun was seized at a student checkpoint Tuesday morning. That said, officials say there were not any reported threats made to the school or anyone at it prior to the incident.

“Please know that student and staff safety is our number one priority. School District 189 security staff and administrators work with local law enforcement to ensure that our campuses are safe during the school day,” said East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver.

Police did not disclose any details on the person arrested, and criminal charges have not yet been announced.