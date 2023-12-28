ILLINOIS – Police sources have confirmed with FOX 2 that the body of Marquisha Williams, a St. Louis woman who was missing days before Christmas, was found in northern Illinois.

Williams was 29 years old and a mother of four. Police say she disappeared on Dec. 20. Law enforcement officers with the Illinois State Police say she was found deceased Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged Trenton Ivy, her ex-boyfriend, with murder amid the investigation. Ivy was arrested last Friday on unrelated charges.

After his arrest, he reportedly confessed to police in Racine, Wisconsin, that he killed Williams in St. Louis. He also admitted to a physical altercation and dumping her body at an undisclosed location.

Court documents released Wednesday revealed investigators discovered blood evidence in Williams’ vehicle on Dec. 22, along with some of her personal belongings.

Police conducted several searches for Williams over the last few days, including some in the St. Louis area.

Family members tell FOX 2 the whole situation has been heartbreaking, but Thursday’s update brings some closure.

“I’m glad they found her and glad we have closure,” said Norvette Chavis Williams. “It would have driven me crazy if we had found her. I want to thank everyone that came out to help search for her. The community and everyone rallied together, and we all came came together as one. We needed help.”

“I love my baby,” said Marquisha’s father, Marvin Williams. “I now have to worry about the kids that she had.”

“We know it’s very hard for them,” said volunteer Shelia Prince. “We appreciate all the help and support that the family has had and that they found her to bring their precious baby home.“

Illinois State Police and other agencies are assisting with the investigation. Ivy is being held without bond in Wisconsin until he can be transferred back to St. Louis.