FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.

Prosecutors have charged Fred McClendon, 40, of Grand Rapids with multiple felonies, including aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation dates back to Wednesday morning. The Fairview Height Police Department says McClendon approached a woman known to him near St. Clair Avenue and Route 157 just before she was about to get out of her SUV. McClendon reportedly asked for a ride, though the woman did not offer one.

Investigators say McClendon then went to the driver’s side door, opened the door and forced the victim out of the driver’s seat to the ground. McClendon allegedly then took off in the woman’s SUV for a brief time before he later got out and entered another car.

Illinois State Police found the stolen car on Interstate 255, just north of Collinsville. It had been involved in a crash on the highway. Police took McClendon into custody near the area.

McClendon is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $750,000 bond,