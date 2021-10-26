Pontoon Beach officer killed after gas station shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Pontoon Beach police officer died Tuesday just hours after being shot at a local gas station earlier that morning.

The shooting took place around 7:50 a.m. at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Illinois 111 and Interstate 270. Illinois State Police say Officer Tyler Timmins approached a person in a suspected stolen vehicle. That individual then started firing at Timmins.

Timmins was rushed from the scene with life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Timmins was first taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, apparently in a Pontoon Beach police cruiser. There was a Pontoon Beach police cruiser at Gateway surrounded by police tape.

The officer received some treatment at Gateway then was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Timmins was 36.

Bystander Russell Morrow had just gotten off the bus near the Speedway morning and was walking to work this morning when he heard several gunshots.

He rushed to help Timmins, who was already on the ground at the Speedway.

Russell says he helped to get Timmins into a police cruiser before he was taken to the hospital.

Morrow tells us he saw a man in handcuffs at the station. He saw a woman in cuffs as well.