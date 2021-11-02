Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins will be laid to rest today

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The funeral is Tuesday for Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins who was killed in the line of duty one week ago.

The funeral service for Timmins will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Gateway Convention Center. The service is open to the public.

More than 2,000 American flags were set up at the funeral site by The Flagman’s Mission. They also line the entire procession route from the convention center to Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton where Timmins will be laid to rest after a private graveside service.

Monday night, many first responders and friends of the Timmins family came to the convention center to pay their respects during a visitation for Timmins.

He was 36 years old and spent 14 years as a police officer. Officer Timmins died Tuesday, October 26 after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting. Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Timmins leaves behind his wife Linsey, who he married on September 11, 2021, and his daughter Chloe.

The Granite City School District is collecting donations for BackStoppers at all district schools throughout this week, and the owner of Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill said every dollar spent by a customer at his Edwardsville location this Thursday will go to the Timmins family.

“We want the family and the community and the police officers, not only in Pontoon Beach but in Edwardsville and everywhere else to know that, listen, we here, we support your work, we support what you’re doing, and we also support this family,” Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill owner Harry Parker said.

The man who led the effort to place American flags along the funeral procession route hopes people will line the route to show their support for the Timmins family.

“They’ll remember their community came together and lined that funeral route with flags to pay honor to their fallen loved one, and that’s important because they’ll remember it for the rest of their lives,” Jeff Hastings said.

The funeral procession will travel from Collinsville and work its way north on 111 to 270 to 255 and then 111 again before arriving at the cemetery.