COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Inflation continues to be an issue for families across the country, and local resale shop Just Between Friends provides a solution for hundreds of local families. Just Between Friends is hosting a pop-up resale shop at the Gateway Convention Center through Sunday, where families can save 50–90% on everything growing kids need!

“It is just a great thing to bring to the community, cause families are making money to help them play for sports, vacations, Christmas,” said Tiffany Taylor, owner of Just Between Friends. “And then we are also keeping the money in the community by letting other families save a ton of money on all the things they need for their kids, especially the economy and all that.”

This highly anticipated event provides high-quality, name-brand items with a huge selection. Other business owners were in attendance to provide services and products for the parents as well.

You’ll have to purchase tickets for entry to the Fall & Winter Sale. The sale will be open to the public on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The half-price sale commences Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and continues on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.