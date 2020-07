BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The diocese of Belleville gets a new Bishop on Wednesday, July 22.

Bishop-elect Michael McGovern, 55, will be ordained and installed as the ninth Bishop of Belleville. He comes here from the archdiocese of Chicago.

The mass of ordination will start at 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter. It is by invitation only due to coronavirus concerns.

Interview with Monsignor John Myler