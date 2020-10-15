Popular Shawnee forest tower closed for fence repair at top

SIMPSON, Ill. (AP) — Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois has temporarily closed a popular lookout tower. There’s a large hole in the fence around the platform.

Trigg Lookout Tower is near Simpson in Johnson County. It’s a popular spot, especially to see sunsets and leaves changing colors in fall.

The tower is named for L.O. Trigg, a newspaper publisher who had encouraged the government to establish the national forest in the 1930s.

The tower is the last remaining fire tower among 16 that were built between 1934 and 1939. It’s no longer a fire tower but remains open for visitors.

The Forest Service plans to fix it as soon as possible.