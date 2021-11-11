Popular Wonderlight’s Christmas display returns to WWT Raceway for second season

MADISON, Ill. – After proving tremendously popular last year, Wonderlight’s Christmas, the largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area, returns Friday, Nov. 12 to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Wonderlight’s features millions of lights all moving in sync with crowd-favorite Christmas music. This year will feature more than a dozen new lighted elements. The route is two miles long with over 50 minutes of music.

The display will be open nightly, including holidays. Tickets are $7 per person on weekdays and $30 per car on weekends for up to seven people.

Due to the overwhelming response to Wonderlight’s in 2020, guests will be required to purchase advanced tickets online this season in order to limit crowds and keep wait times to a minimum. No tickets will be sold onsite.

“We have time slots with a certain amount of people that we know. The line is not going to get too backed up. You can bring your kiddos out and not be sitting in your car for three hours or anything crazy like that,” says Emily Fleenor, Wonderlight’s Marketing Director. “We are so excited to bring this show back to this community. Everyone was so kind to us last year. And we’re making it bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

Wonderlight’s Christmas will run until Sunday, January 9, 2022. Hours of operation are from 5:00 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, rain or shine.