Portion of roof falls onto firefighters responding to Centreville house fire

CENTREVILLE, Ill. – Three firefighters are doing well after a portion of a roof fell onto them while they were battling a house fire in Centreville late Sunday evening.

The two-alarm fire happened in the 5700 block of Tudor Avenue.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze, including the Camp Jackson Fire Protection District, Church Road Fire Department, Golden Gardens Fire Department, Cahokia Fire Department, Prairie Du Pont Fire Department, Alorton Fire Department, and the Villa Hills Fire Department.

People in the home were asleep when the fire started but they were able to escape.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage but it’s unclear what sparked it.

The firefighters who had the part of the garage and roof fall on them were evaluated at the scene and were okay. They went back to fight the fire after being medically cleared.

