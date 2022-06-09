ALTON, Ill. – Police are investigating a man’s death Thursday afternoon as a “possible homicide” in Alton.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street around 1 p.m. Thursday after a tip of a possible homicide. An adult was found dead at the home. It’s unclear how the victim died, but investigators say the death did not appear to stem from a random act of violence.

The criminal investigations division with the Alton Police Department is investigating and actively following up on leads. No names have been released in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.