HILLSBORO, Ill. – First responders are headed to the Graham Correctional Facility in rural Illinois for a report of a possible mass overdose.



One law enforcement official tells FOX 2 that a call went out to local agencies for all available NARCAN to be delivered to the facility, which is about an hour northeast of St. Louis.

The Illinois Department of Corrections only tells FOX 2 that “the matter is being investigated,” and did not provide further comment.

A FOX 2 news crew is heading to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.