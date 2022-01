Sunset shot of Cooks Bridge taken from Alton, Illinois over the Mississippi River.

ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Police Department is reporting a power outage for all of Alton and Godfrey, and possibly from Fosterburg to Hamel.

The cause of the outage is not known but the power company is working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The outage affects about 25,000 customers.