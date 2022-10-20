Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Powerball Lottery Jackpot has reached a life-changing amount.

The Illinois Lottery said in a press release on Wednesday that the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $508 million. This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark. The latest drawing happened Wednesday night. No one has yet claimed the prize. The next drawing will happen on Saturday, October 22.

Illinois Lottery players have also struck it big this year. Five players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball. A winning Powerball ticket that was worth $1 million was purchased last week at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City. In total, Illinois Powerball players have purchased over 2 million winning tickets and won close to $23 million in prizes in 2022.

Lottery players can pick up a ticket at their local store. There is also an option that they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and buy a ticket online.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for $1 more for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Remember to play responsibly.