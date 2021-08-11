Prayer vigil held for fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer

BROOKLYN CITY, Ill. – Community members and law enforcement honored a fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.

The Illinois State Police Department is handling the investigation.

“This is not somewhere where our family thought we’d be today,” his mother Tammy Pierce said.

“But we are so overwhelmed with gratitude for each and everyone who showed up for our son today, escorting him home and all those small things it took to get him home to us.”

Pierce was also a lieutenant with the Makanda Illinois Fire Department making the weekly 100-mile drives between jobs.



“I found all those badges this week in his house,” Tammy Pierce said. “I counted 12. And as I put them in shadow boxes to hang on my wall to remember my son and everything, he achieved I remember he told me once he earned all those badges but achieving them meant everything to him.”

The fallen officer was described as a kind and dedicated public safety professional who made service to others his life’s purpose.

Pierce also had volunteered with the Ziegler Police Department, the Franklin County EMA, and the Spillertown Police Department.

“The night Brian was taken from us wasn’t his scheduled shift,” Brooklyn Police Chief Thomas Jeffery said. “He came in because he did not want one of his fellow officers to be out there at night.”

“So, for him to drive two hours each way every day showed the dedication he had to this profession.”



Pierce’s mother added, “He was so much more than a police officer and a lieutenant for our local fire department. His death was senseless along with so many others. It leaves a hole in our heart, especially ours.”



Authorities encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the Illinois State Police Department.