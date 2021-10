PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – A prayer vigil was held Saturday for fallen Pontoon Beach officer Tyler Timmins.

Timmins, 36, died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene.

A public visitation for Timmins will be held Monday, Nov. 1 in Collinsville from 1-7 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, followed by a funeral Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m.