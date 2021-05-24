Press conference today on fatal officer-involved shooting in Red Bud, Illinois

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. – More details will be revealed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Red Bud, Illinois at a press conference Monday.

The shooting happened at 1:38 a.m. Sunday when a Red Bud Police officer responded to a call for gunfire near the intersection of Route 3 and Clarence Drive.

Police say a Red Bud police officer was shot in the calf during the incident by an unidentified male suspect. That officer was treated at a St. Louis area hospital and released. During the incident, a second officer shot and killed the suspect.

The suspect was on a motorcycle and allegedly committed multiple vehicle violations during the course of the early morning hours. We’re told that Red Bud police officers were not pursuing the suspect at the time.

The press conference will be at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester, Illinois Monday afternoon.