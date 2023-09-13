ST. LOUIS – Starting next Monday, Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash-bail as a condition of pretrial release.

Critics say cash bail policies are especially unfair to people of color. Studies show being in jail before trial can have a negative impact on the outcome of a person’s case and life after the case is tried.

“You’re already being punished because you’re being detained. It’s the proper term they use. But you’re also being punished twice because you’re poor,” Chicago local Nikuya Brooks expressed.

Judges can still detain those considered to be a threat to people or seen as likely to run away before trial. They can also order electronic monitoring of those who receive pretrial release.