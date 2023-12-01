BENTON, Ill. – A man from Marshall, Illinois, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for making a bomb threat to a company in Paris, Illinois.

Justin L. Switzer, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of a bomb threat when he called North American Lighting Company, Inc. in Paris, Ill., on November 2, 2022. He admitted to calling the business and stating, “Two minutes to detonation.”

In response to the bomb threat, the company evacuated its employees, resulting in a monetary loss of around $456,000 in revenue. In addition to his prison sentence, Switzer is required to pay $456,000 in restitution.

The FBI Springfield Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations collaborated on this investigation, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Burke and Liam Coonan, who prosecuted the case.