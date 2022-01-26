Pritzker announces multi-million dollar investments for local transits, ports

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Two multi-million dollar infrastructure investments for Illinois transits and public ports were announced Wednesday.

As part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, $111.4 million is going toward improving Illinois’ transit systems, and $108.3 million is going toward improving the state’s public ports, according to a press release. The announcement was made by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The transit improvement funds will benefit 37 transit systems to advance 51 projects. Below are some of the projects as stated in a press release:

St. Clair County Mass Transit District’s Emerson Park Operational Control Center in East St. Louis: $9.9 million for a new building to house county sheriff’s deputies, transit control center, 911 dispatching and pilot program to assist riders with mental health issues, homelessness and more.

Rockford Mass Transit District: $16 million for renovation and expansion of transit facility at 520 Mulberry Street.

CRIS Rural Mass Transit District in Danville: $3 million for new administrative and operations facility.

Kendall Area Transit in Kendall County: $4 million for new facility to accommodate administration, dispatch, mechanics and secure parking for the vehicle fleet.

For a full list of recipients, click here.

“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” said Pritzker in the press release.

The public port funds will benefit 12 public ports in Illinois, according to the press release. Below are some of the projects that will receive funding as stated in the press release:

America’s Central Port District in Granite City: $21 million total investment with $13 million for sediment reduction project in Madison Harbor, increasing operational efficiency and reducing long-term expenses.

Illinois International Port District in Chicago: $13 million for Iroquois Landing dock wall rehabilitation at the mouth of the Calumet River and Lake Michigan, part of the Port of Chicago, the largest cargo port on the Great Lakes.

Mid‐America Intermodal Port Authority in Quincy, $13.2 million to improve capacity and operations at existing dock and build a second dock.

Approximately $40 million going toward a new inland port in Cairo.

For a full list of recipients, click here.

Rebuild Illinois has already funded other improvement projects, such as the renovated bus stations and passenger information kiosks for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, a new transportation center in downtown Bloomington and a new building to serve as a headquarters, training facility, and dispatch center for the West Central Mass Transit District in Jacksonville, according to the press release.

Over the course of six years, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion to help with the state’s aging transportation system, create jobs, and promote economic growth.