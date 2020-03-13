Pritzker asks sports teams to cancel games or bar fans

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is asking the owners of all the state’s major sports teams’ owners to cancel games or play without fans until May 1 in another move to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which affects 32 people in the state.

Pritzker said during a news conference that he also is mandating events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately and requested that events of 250 people be canceled or postponed as well.

Pritzker said he is not ordering schools to close. The governor is asking private businesses that can allow employees to work remotely.