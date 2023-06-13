ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the Metro East to attend ribbon cutting ceremonies for some big transportation-related projects in the Bi-State region.

“We’ve got 51,000 vehicles everyday going across the bridge. If we expand the bridge, we’re going to have more. And more is better, on both sides of the river,” Pritzker said. “So, we’ve shared the cost of this. $300 million on the Illinois side, and $200 (million) plus on the Missouri side. When you put that together, you’re replacing one bridge with two.”

The governor began his day celebrating construction of the new Chain of Rocks Bridge; a collaboration between the Land of Lincoln and the Show Me State.

Over the lunch hour, Pritzker went to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, where he was overjoyed with the completion of the new terminal.

“Allegiant has served this airport proudly since 2012,” Thayne Klinger, Allegiant Airlines’ director airport affairs, said. “If you’re familiar with Allegiant, we focus on taking people on vacation to world class destinations like Orlando, Tampa, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, as well as Myrtle Beach and Savanah. All our flights are non-stop, and that also creates efficiencies in travel.”

The $34 million expansion project adds 41,000-plus square feet to the already existing 53,500 square-foot terminal.

“Yes, the FAA did invest nearly $25 million into this terminal expansion project,” Erik Amend, Great Lakes Region FAA’s regional administrator, said. “I think they did a wonderful job. Looking around, it’s a wonderful facility and they did a wonderful job.”

Modernization and maintenance were the key phrases Tuesday, as well as a hint at an international route being added in the future.