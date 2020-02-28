Pritzker: COVID-19 risk is low, but officials prepared

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and public health officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low but that state and city governments are taking action to stop its spread and prepare for an outbreak.

Pritzker told a news conference Friday that the best advice is for people to follow flu-prevention precautions such as washing hands frequently and covering coughs. He says the state is expanding testing labs to monitor the disease.

Lightfoot says similar precautions are underway in Chicago and that people should continue with their normal routines.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, AP Political Writer