SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A respected tax and budget watchdog on Thursday praised Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal for cautious spending and paying bills just hours before the Senate approved a debt-reduction package as part of a proposed $45.4 billion spending plan.

The nonpartisan Civic Federation’s analysis fueled the celebration by Pritzker and legislative Democrats.

Over minority Republican objections, lawmakers approved using $2.7 billion in federal relief money to backfill the $4.5 billion hole in the pandemic-battered Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press