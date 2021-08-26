Pritzker expected to announce indoor mask mandate for Illinois today

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce major steps Thursday to try and combat the surge in COVID cases across Illinois.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pritzker will announce a statewide indoor mask mandate Thursday morning. Sources also say he will reveal plans for a vaccine mandate for many education employees.

Published reports say the statewide indoor mask mandate will apply to anyone two or older regardless of vaccination status. Sources say the mask mandate will cover places including gyms, restaurants, bars, grocery stores as well as other indoor venues.

Chicago and suburban Cook County are already under mask mandates similar to the one Pritzker is expected to announce Thursday. Pritzker previously announced a mask mandate for all Kindergarten through 12 schools and daycares to combat the spread of COVID among children.

As far as the vaccine mandate, sources say it will apply to all education employees from Kindergarten through college. Anyone who does not get a COVID vaccine in that large group of workers will have to submit to weekly COVID testing.

The expected announcement from Pritzker comes after the governor warned on Tuesday of “significantly greater mitigations” if numbers didn’t start to decline across Illinois.

As of Wednesday, all 102 counties in Illinois are in the red zone for COVID cases. That means every Illinois county is experiencing what has been termed high transmission levels of COVID-19. The situation has been made even more serious by the still surging Delta variant.