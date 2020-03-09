Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after 4 new COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation after four additional cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Chicago.

There are now 11 confirmed cases statewide and seven in the Chicago-area.

Two women, one in her 50s and another in her 70s, are family members of the sixth case and have tested positive.

The third new case is a woman in her 50s from California who recently traveled to Chicago. The fourth new case is a woman in her 70s who recently returned from the city from an Egyptian cruise.

All four new patients are in good condition, health officials said.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, the state of Illinois will use every tool at our disposal to respond to this virus, and this is the next step in that commitment,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We stand ready to put the full weight of state government in preparation for a full-fledged response when needed and will continue to update the public regularly, responsibly and honestly as the situation evolves.”

The state said a disaster proclamation is its method of declaring a state of emergency, which 13 states have entered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.