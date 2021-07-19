Pritzker launches re-election bid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – First-term Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, officially announced his intentions to seek a second term.

In a three-minute video posted to social media, Pritzker highlighted “strong leadership in tough times,” and embraced his record running the state’s executive agencies through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I may not have gotten every decision, right,” he acknowledged, “But at every step along the way, I followed the science and focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Illinois.”

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We've been through a lot, and I've been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there's no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

Pritzker had stayed quiet about his official plans for the upcoming election until now, although his personal $35 million contribution to his campaign coffers in March was a telltale sign that he intended to run again.

Republican candidates Paul Schimpf, a former state senator from Waterloo, Gary Rabine, a construction business owner, and state senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) have announced primary bids for a chance to challenge Pritzker next year.

The 2022 primary date has been postponed to June 28th.

Pritzker is scheduled to discuss his re-election efforts this upcoming Sunday on Capitol Connection.