Pritzker: Mask mandate stays until hospitalizations drop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state’s mask mandate will stay in place until hospitalizations go down.

Pritzker, who received his booster shot before making the announcement, made the statement after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released that there was another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations overnight, according to the Daily Herald.

Pritzker made it clear that even if the mask mandate is rolled back, it would be for places “outside of school”. However, Pritzker and the IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that children are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, unlike other vaccinations.

Although 57.3% of the state’s population is now vaccinated, hospitalizations have been slowly increasing recently. The IDPH reported that 1,274 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday were hospitalized. That is the highest number in nearly two weeks.

Currently, six states in the U.S. have mask mandates in place, even for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including Illinois, Nevada, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.