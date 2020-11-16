Pritzker pleads with residents to stay home for holidays, wear masks as Illinois death toll increases 260%

CHICAGO, Ill. – During Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s latest updates on the state’s COVID-19 status, he began with introducing guests who would elaborate on the crowded conditions in hospitals.

“These healthcare workers are here today with a simple plea – stay home if you can and wear a mask if you need to go out,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker went on to share that hospitals are almost filled to the brim.

“These are our frontline healthcare heroes and they need our support right now,” Pritzker said. “The nation has been swept by a COVID storm.”

The governor said deaths from COVID-19 are up to 260 percent since the beginning of October. The state is seeing 81 deaths per day.

Pritzker said before this latest wave, hospitalizations peaked six months ago. As of the state’s most current data, numbers are averaging more than 5,200 patients fighting COVID-19 in hospitals.

The governor reiterated that the rate itself continues to grow at an alarming rate.

“It means that there are no healthcare workers to call in as reinforcements from other states,” Pritzker said. “It means that out-of-state nurses and nursing assistants who signed up to support Illinois in the spring are busy in their own states.”

“Count back several weeks ago and ask if there were any gatherings that happened in your neighborhood that could’ve spread the virus. Then ask yourself if it’s worth it to spread the virus at upcoming gatherings?”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, spoke encouraged people to change Thanksgiving plans if they include large groups.

“It is not too late to rethink your Thanksgiving Day plans. They need to be more aligned with COVID-19 precautions,” Ezike said. “The best way to share this holiday is virtually. You really have to consider doing it that way.”

“I don’t know how else to express the importance of personal responsibility,” Ezike said.

Governor Pritzker invited guests to give insight on the status of hospitals in other areas of Illinois.

President of Silver Cross Hospital, Ruth Colby, joined the livestream and added, “Hospital healthcare workers are weary. The pandemic has taken its toll on our community and healthcare workers.”

“It’s not only the bedside healthcare workers, but we have housekeepers, nutrition services workers, and building services,” Colby said.

Silver Cross currently has more than 60 employees who cannot go to work due to possible COVI-19 exposure.

“This is what we are seeing in regional hospital systems across the state,” Pritzker said.