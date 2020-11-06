Pritzker says Madigan should step down as party chairman

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ Democratic governor says Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down as chairman of the state Democratic Party. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday agreed with the state’s senior U.S. senator, Dick Durbin, that the longtime political powerbroker’s implication in a federal bribery investigation hurt Democrats in Tuesday’s elections.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth agreed with Pritzker’s comments, and also called for Madigan to step down as Illinois House speaker.

The Justice Department has implicated Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, in a decade-long bribery scheme in which utility giant ComEd has admitted participating.