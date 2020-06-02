Pritzker signs bill allowing sale of cocktails-to-go

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the bar and restaurant industry. Even as states begin the process of reopening businesses, limiting the customer capacity slows the recovery on the economic side of things.

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure allowing bars or restaurants with liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages for pickup and delivery.

House Bill 2682 says cocktails can only be sold and delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-proof cap or seal provided by an employee of the business with the liquor license. The cocktails cannot be delivered via a third-party delivery app. An employee must also verify the age and intoxication level of the consumer.

The bill also delays late penalties and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses and establishes automatic renewal and extension for any license holder whose business has been suspended in any capacity because of COVID-19. The late fee waiver applies for six months and the license extensions last for 120 days.

Read HB 2682.