ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker made changes to the state’s Mandatory Supervised Release System (MSRS) by signing Senate Bill 423 into law.
SB423 brings several changes to the MSRS including:
- Parolee or releasee will submit to a urinalysis test only if there is documented, reasonable suspicion of illicit drug use
- The Prisoner Review Board shall, rather than may, reduce the period of mandatory supervision when certain educational milestones are achieved
- Eliminates several conditions related to release of a minor
- Allows for the use of technology in lieu of appearing in person for required reporting or meetings by the parolee or releasee
- Requires the Prisoner Review Board to provide a list of steps or requirements for granting early discharge
Pritzker signed the bill at a Friday event featuring rapper/activist Meek Mill, entrepreneur Michael Rubin, and the CEO of REFORM Alliance, along with several other leaders and community activists.