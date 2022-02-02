Pritzker to present annual Illinois budget plan amid winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois is scheduled to present an annual spending plan not amid the usual pomp but to a mostly empty chamber during an onslaught of winter weather in Illinois.

With inflation soaring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was readying an address for Wednesday with plans to suspend or offer rebates for taxes on groceries, gasoline, and property as a way to relieve consumers.

The 57-year-old Democrat’s speech also amounts to an unofficial opening to his campaign for a second term.

The snowstorm forced legislative leaders to cancel lawmakers’ three scheduled workdays this week, including what typically would be a joint session in the House chamber.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press