Pritzker wants more spending; how much depends on tax vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing a $40.7 billion state budget. He dressed it up Wednesday by dangling the prospect of a $1.4 billion revenue boost if voters approve a radical income-tax overhaul this fall.

The second-year Democrat presented a fiscal outline with virtually no spending increase. It purports to boost spending in key areas such as education. But Pritzker is holding $1.4 billion “in reserve,” to be used only if a graduated income tax is OK’d.

The list looks like talking points to use in a campaign for the change. A Pritzker aide says it’s merely a factual presentation.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, AP Political Writer