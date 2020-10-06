Pritzker’s prison plan: Ending cash bail, more rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois has outlined proposals for improving the criminal justice system.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the proposals on Tuesday. They stem from a commission headed by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton at work since January.

They include eliminating cash bail and determining detention based on a defendant’s threat to public safety.

Another plan would provide more health care and mental health treatment to divert low-level drug offenders from prison. And long prison sentences would be shorted by beefed-up rehabilitation programs.

Pritzker credited the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus with pushing the agenda for many years. The Legislature returns in November.