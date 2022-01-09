Program to help low-income Illinoisans extended a year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officials are announcing that low-income taxpayers across Illinois who have outstanding fines won’t have money taken from their their state income tax returns. State Comptroller Susan Mendoza’s office says that the decision to extend the deferral program a second year was made out of recognition that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make things tougher financially on low-income people. Residents will ultimately have to pay the fines and fees when the program ends _ something Mendoza’s office says it expects to happen after this year.  Last year, about 50,000 Illinois residents were helped by the program.

