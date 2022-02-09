Prosecutors: Illinois man stole identities to apply for jobs; later stole money from employers

URBANA, Ill. – An eastern Illinois man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison on Monday for money laundering and other charges tied to an intricate scam involving stolen identities.

According to court documents, Jeffery Henson of Danville, Illinois obtained high-paying jobs using stolen identities. This prevented employers from ever learning of Henson’s prior convictions for theft and computer fraud.

In 2016, Henson pretended to be an online job recruiter to steal an identity. He used that person’s identity to land a job as a directing of accounting at a consulting firm in Schaumburg, Illinois. He would establish fake companies with names similar to legitimate companies and used his position to forge company checks and directed funds to those phony businesses he’d previously set up.

After defrauding the company of millions of dollars, Henson skipped town went to Danville, located near the Indiana state line.

Henson stole an Indiana acquaintance’s identity and set up a fraudulent bank account and obtained a job as comptroller of Watchfire Signs, LLC. He defrauded Watchfire by directing tax liability payments to his own fraudulent bank account. He laundered tens of thousands of dollars with a cashier’s check, which he then used to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. Watchfire discovered Henson’s scheme when his acquaintance reported his identity had been stolen.

Henson was arrested on Nov. 25, 2019, at a bank in Indianapolis when he attempted to access the fraudulent account. He was in possession of numerous stolen identity documents at the time of his arrest.

A federal judge ordered Henson, 44, to pay more than $436,000 in restitution to his employer in Danville and more than $2 million to his employer in Schaumburg.

Prior to his sentencing, Henson was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.