Protest targets Illinois officer’s force against Black teens

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Activists are calling for officials to reinvestigate an incident where a southern Illinois police officer used force against two Black teenagers while breaking up a fight at a trampoline park.

Nearly 20 people held a protest march Sunday in Fairview Heights in the Metro East region to call for accountability following the June 26 incident. The Belleville News-Democrat reports officers were sent to the park to disperse a crowd of more than 200 young patrons.

One video posted on social media shows a Fairview Heights officer punching downward to break up a fight between two girls. An internal police investigation found that the officer’s use of force was appropriate.