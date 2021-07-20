Protest targets Illinois officer’s force against Black teens

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Activists are calling for officials to reinvestigate an incident where a southern Illinois police officer used force against two Black teenagers while breaking up a fight at a trampoline park.

Nearly 20 people held a protest march Sunday in Fairview Heights in the Metro East region to call for accountability following the June 26 incident. The Belleville News-Democrat reports officers were sent to the park to disperse a crowd of more than 200 young patrons.

One video posted on social media shows a Fairview Heights officer punching downward to break up a fight between two girls. An internal police investigation found that the officer’s use of force was appropriate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News