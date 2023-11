CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ ban on assault weapons takes center stage at a public hearing Monday morning.

It bans guns classified as assault weapons, 15-round handgun magazines, and 10-round long-gun magazines. The legislation was proposed after a shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to kill seven people at a July 4th parade in Highland Park.

Those who own one of the banned weapons before the law went into effect can keep them, but must submit an enforcement affidavit through their FOID card.