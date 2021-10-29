Public visitation, funeral for fallen Pontoon Beach officer to be held next week

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A public visitation for fallen Pontoon Beach officer Tyler Timmins will be held Monday, Nov. 1 in Collinsville from 1-7 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.

Officer Timmins, 36, died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene.

A first responders walk-through will take place at 6 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, volunteers with the Flagman’s Mission Continues will be setting up flags at 1 p.m. to honor the fallen officer. The nonprofit group hopes hundreds will turn out.

“Our job is to bring the community together and we’re going to line the funeral route with as many flags as we can get put up, based on the number of volunteers,” said Jeff Hastings, president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

“We’re going to bring about 2,600 flags and we can cover about 16 miles of the funeral route if we can get enough volunteers out this Sunday to help us do that.”

Meanwhile, members of the Long Lake Fire Department are collecting clean plastic bottle caps. The goal is to collect 400 pounds of caps that will be delivered to an Evansville, Indiana business that will make a memorial bench in Timmins honor.



Caps will be collected at the Long Lake Fire Department in the Pontoon Beach Water District off Pontoon Road and the Fairfield Inn and Guardian Savings Bank.

Trooper Timmins’ funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Gateway Convention Center.

Those three-by-five-foot flags on 10-foot poles will go up Sunday and stay up until Wednesday at 3 p.m. when they will be taken down. They will accept drink bottle caps, deodorant caps, detergent caps, milk jug caps, shampoo caps, cottage cheese lids, butter lids, even peanut butter jar lids.

Those all will get melted and made into a bench in Trooper Timmins honor.

“It’s a way to bring the community together to pay honor to their fallen hero because the community really wants to. They’re looking for a way of paying honor and showing their support and we just provide them the tools and opportunities to do that,” Hastings said.