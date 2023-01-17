WATERLOO, Ill. – Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars.

“Try and win; that’s what it’s all about,” said Bob Blalack, a first-time player.

The Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo has reached $1,397,265. The highest it’s ever been in the raffle’s six-year history, and closing in on the drawing raffle limit of $2 million.

“It’s amazing,” said Lori Matzenbacher, principal of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. “When we were deciding on a limit, we never thought it would even reach a million.”

Twenty percent of the winnings will benefit the preschool through eighth-grade school.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” Matzenbacher said.

On Tuesday night, it was another dud for one potential new millionaire as the four of diamonds were pulled.

Matzenbacher said that because of the $2 million raffle limit, there will likely only be two to three more drawings. If the limit is reached before someone finds the queen, raffle winners will be called until someone pulls the queen.

