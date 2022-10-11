WATERLOO, Ill. — The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight. They start selling tickets outdoors at 3:30, the Queen of Hearts are sold until 6:30 p.m. The drawing is a 7 p.m.

The QoH is a game where tickets are sold each week. Once a ticket is bought, the patron’s name is put in a container. A name is drawn from the container, and the contestant will try to choose the queen of hearts from the deck of cards. If they find the queen, then they win the jackpot. If not, the game continues on until next week.

The event is at the Outsiders on Market Street in Waterloo.

