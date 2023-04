GODFREY, Ill. – You can watch more than 300 archery pros and beginners shoot their way through a 3D target range.

It’s for the R100 Shoot National Archery Tournament at Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey, Illinois. Adults, teens, and even kids under 10 will all participate. It’s free for all spectators.

The fun starts Friday at noon, continues Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and again on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.