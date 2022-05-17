MADISON, Ill. – The NASCAR Cup Series comes to St. Louis on June 5. This is a big win for the region as this is a brand-new race added to the NASCAR schedule.

On Tuesday, drivers from Chevy, Ford, and Toyota took turns on the track at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“NASCAR has a pretty strict testing policy,” said David Ragan, NASCAR driver for Ford Performance Testing. “But each manufacturer sends one car and one driver to test and go through. And then we send that to all the NASCAR teams that will be here in a couple of weeks.”

With sensors on every tire and across each car, manufacturers like Toyota, Chevy, and Ford can take the data collected and disperse that to their teams in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series.

St. Louisan and racing legend Kenny Wallace came out to see fellow drivers and hear about track conditions.

“Justin Algaier from Springfield, Illinois and David Ragan driving the Ford car called me up and said, ‘Herman, come out and see us.’ So, I couldn’t resist coming out to see my friends,” Ragan said.

Watching from the infield, you can feel how fast these cars are going, seeing NASCAR’s new NEXT GEN Cup cars on the track. Tickets are on sale now for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, on Sunday, June 5.