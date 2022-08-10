MADISON, Ill. – The Interco Warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Large plumes of smoke are visible from the sky as crews respond to the massive fire. The Madison Illinois Police Department is asking all residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.

The fire started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. Interco is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive.

Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching “heavy” levels and could reach up to 5,000 feet high.

Lengthy smoke drifts are possible, and the plume could carry out to the north and northeast toward the direction of downtown St. Louis. Brooklyn, National City and East St. Louis may also be impacted.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available on the fire.